Victoria Police issues public plea to woman who helped after a hit-run

Victoria Police wants to find a woman who almost certainly witnessed a hit-run at Epping on Monday morning that left a lollipop man in hospital.

The woman stopped to help the victim after the car in front of her struck the 58-year-old man but left the scene on Findon Road before police arrived because she said she was running late for work.

“We don’t know who that person is and we’d like her to contact police so we can a witness statement and hopefully she can help us identify the vehicle that left the scene,” Sergeant John Henderson told Neil Mitchell.

The victim remains in hospital.

