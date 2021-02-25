3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Victoria Police issues public plea..

Victoria Police issues public plea to woman who helped after a hit-run

43 seconds ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Victoria Police issues public plea to woman who helped after a hit-run

Victoria Police wants to find a woman who almost certainly witnessed a hit-run at Epping on Monday morning that left a lollipop man in hospital.

The woman stopped to help the victim after the car in front of her struck the 58-year-old man but left the scene on Findon Road before police arrived because she said she was running late for work.

“We don’t know who that person is and we’d like her to contact police so we can a witness statement and hopefully she can help us identify the vehicle that left the scene,” Sergeant John Henderson told Neil Mitchell.

The victim remains in hospital.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332