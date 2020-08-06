Victoria Police issues warning to would-be protesters

Victoria Police has issued a warning to those planning a protest in the CBD on Sunday.

It won’t be tolerated.

3AW Drive was a sent a copy of the following statement from police on Thursday.

Victoria Police is aware that some people may be planning to attend the CBD on Sunday to participate in a protest. This is a completely blatant breach of the Chief Health Officer’s directions and puts Victorian lives at risk. This selfish behaviour will absolutely not be tolerated. Be assured Victoria Police will be responding and will take appropriate action. There will be a highly visible presence in and around the city to ensure the community is complying with Stage Four restrictions. We will have no hesitation in issuing $1,652 fines or making arrests on the day, if necessary. Police are also making enquiries into the organisers of this event and we will be holding them to account.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive