Victoria Police loses bid to have Bourke Street rampage report kept secret

Victoria Police has lost a bid to have documents relating to the 2017 Bourke Street tragedy kept a secret.

Police Chief Commissioner, Graham Ashton, launched a legal battle for the critical incident report to be hidden.

But Coroner Jacqui Hawkins today ruled against the police force, allowing crucial documents to be released.

Kristy Mayr, Channel 7 News Reporter, said the police bid to keep the documents a secret was opposed by the victims’ families.

“They really wanted an evaluation of what else could have been done to prevent this, so they really needed those details out there,” she told 3AW’s Tom Elliott.

Police argued they wanted the details suppressed for the sake of their members.

“Their argument was that they wanted these to remain a secret to protect the officers involved and to allow them to effectively do their job without fear or favour,” Ms Mayr said.

The inquest into the tragedy begins in November.

It is expected to examine why police, who followed James Gargasoulas before the rampage, did not stop him.

It is not yet known if the police report will be made public prior to the inquest.

