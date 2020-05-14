Victoria Police must now seek approval before issuing COVID-19 fines

The police minister says the introduction of new measures that will require officers to seek approval before issuing fines for breaching Victoria’s COVID-19 restrictions have been put in place to ensure they get it right.

Police must now receive clearance from a supervisor before issuing a fine.

Lisa Neville told Neil Mitchell the enforcement of new rules – particularly around visitors and outdoor gatherings – will require heightened discretion.

“I think that’s just a fair and equal, balanced, way of doing it, whilst still saying we are enforcing for those clear and blatant and obvious breaches,” she said.

