Victoria Police offers cash reward as hunt for infamous ‘tacker’ ramps up

Victoria Police is offering a $50,000 reward to anybody who can help track down the person deliberately putting tacks on Yarra Boulevard.

VicRoads has spent at least $300,000 over the past few years on a sweeper that’s collecting an average of 240 tacks a week.

About 1,000 punctured bike tyres have been reported in the past five years with some cyclists sustaining serious injuries as a result.

The repair costs to bike riders is estimated to be in the thousands of dollars.

George Mihalides has been campaigning for action to be taken and welcomed Wednesday’s announcement.

“It’s a pleasing development,” he said.

“We’ve been campaigning very hard.”

The Coalition has pledged $6.5 million to help improve safety with extra lighting and CCTV, should it win the upcoming election.

The Victorian government is also funding two new mobile CCTV units.

