Victoria Police pays Inflation nightclub victims millions

The decision by police to shoot a couple engaged in a sex act at a Melbourne nightclub has cost taxpayers a reported $3 million.

Zita Sukys and her then-partner Dale Ewins were dressed as comic book characters Harley Quinn and the Joker at the Inflation nightclub on King Street in 2017.

Mr Ewins was armed with a $2 toy gun when police attended the nightclub and opened fire on the couple as they engaged in a sex act.

Ms Sukys was shot in the leg, while Mr Ewins was shot twice in the back and tasered three times.

They took police to court where damning CCTV evidence shown this week revealing bar staff were aware it was a toy gun, information that was passed onto police prior to the shooting.

The Age reports that, in a last-minute deal, Victoria Police has agreed to a $3 million settlement.

(Image: Ms Sukys leaving Inflation with paramedics – 7News)