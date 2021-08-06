3AW
Victoria Police rejects anti-lockdown protest crowd claims

06/08/2021
3aw mornings
Victoria Police has brushed off suggestions there were ‘thousands’ at Thursday night’s anti-lockdown protest, with Assistant Commissioner Luke Cornelius saying those numbers had as much credibility as some of their views on COVID-19.

Asst. Commissioner Cornelius told 3AW police took enforcement action against 31 anti-lockdown protesters.

Of those, 15 were arrested.

He said some of the charges related to breaches of bail and providing false names to police.

Asst. Commissioner Cornelius said police estimated between 400-450 attended the illegal gathering.

He denied suggestions from a handful of protesters there were ‘thousands’ in attendance.

“These numbers of 1000 have about as much truth as their assertion that the COVID virus is another flu,” he said.

News
