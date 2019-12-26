Victoria Police sergeant busted allegedly drink-driving on Christmas Day

A Victoria Police sergeant has been busted allegedly drink-driving at Box Hill on Christmas night.

The female sergeant, from a specialist unit, was pulled over at a random breath testing site on Whitehorse Road where she returned a positive reading.

An evidentiary breath test was conducted and a reading of .082 was recorded shortly after 8pm.

She has been fined $496 for drink driving and her licence was cancelled and disqualified for six months.