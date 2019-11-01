Victoria Police to investigate offensive message written on officer’s body camera

Victoria Police is investigating after one of its members was photographed at a Melbourne protest with an offensive message written on his body camera.

The message, which read ‘EAD Hippy’, has been circulating on social media.

VICPOL STATEMENT

“We have identified the police officer who was photographed at this week’s protest with a comment on his body worn camera and can confirm the image is real.

“We are still working to ascertain how and why this comment was on his camera.

“The community can be reassured this is not the type of behaviour we expect from our officers and we are extremely disappointed by the situation.

“This behaviour detracts from what was otherwise a professionally conducted operation and tarnishes the reputation of all of our officers.

“Victoria Police will be investigating the matter further with involvement from Professional Standards Command and disciplinary action will be considered as part of this.”