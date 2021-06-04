3AW
Victoria Police’s warning to those planning on leaving Melbourne

2 mins ago
Neil Mitchell
Victoria Police says the Mornington Peninsula and Surf Coast will be key focuses over the weekend as concerns grow about Melburnians leaving the city.

Neil Mitchell received multiple reports on Friday suggesting there was already an influx of people heading to regional areas, which are now under a different set of restrictions.

It’s a $1652 fine for those caught breaking the rules.

Deputy Commissioner Rick Nugent said the Mornington Peninsula and Surf Coast would be heavily patrolled this weekend, as well as next weekend for the Queen’s Birthday.

“That’s a strong focus for us,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“It’s a hefty fine.”

