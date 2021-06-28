Victoria ramps up border patrols as COVID-19 situation worsens across Australia

Victoria has requested Australian Defence Force support with border control.

It comes as police warn anyone caught breaching the rules could be hit with a fine of almost $5000.

The request relates to soldiers taking back office type roles to free up more police, with 260 officers already involved in border operations.

Unlike previous border closures, there are no official checkpoints, with police instead using number plate technology to better target potential offenders.

2000 checks have been issued since Friday, with 53 warnings issued.

But with Victoria tightening border restrictions at the weekend, Chief Commissioner Shane Patton says police will now start issuing fines to those who enter the state without relevant permits.