Victoria records 11 local COVID-19 cases as state awaits decision on restriction easing

Victoria recorded 11 new locally-acquired COVID-19 cases yesterday.

All of the new cases have been linked to current outbreaks.

All 11 cases were in quarantine for their entire infectious period.

One new case was also detected in hotel quarantine.

Victorians are awaiting a decision on whether lockdown will end at 11.59pm on Tuesday.

Health Minister Martin Foley said “no decision” had been made.

Any changes will be announced on Tuesday morning.