Victoria records 12 local COVID-19 cases, declares NSW an extreme risk zone

3 hours ago
Article image for Victoria records 12 local COVID-19 cases, declares NSW an extreme risk zone

Victoria recorded 12 new locally-acquired COVID-19 cases yesterday.

All of the new cases are linked to known outbreaks.

Ten of the 12 cases were in quarantine for their entire infectious period.

It comes after all of NSW was declared an ‘extreme risk zone’ by Victoria late last night.

The Health Department tweeted the decision late last night, and it has been backdated two weeks to 9pm on July 9.

Anyone who enters Victoria from NSW without an exemption will be put on a return flight or placed in 14-day mandatory hotel quarantine. Exemptions will only be granted in exceptional circumstances.

Victorians returning from a red zone, who have been in an extreme risk zone in the last 14 days, will only be able to enter the state with a valid permit or exemption.

News
