Victoria records a week without a new COVID-19 case or death
Victoria has reached a week without a new coronavirus case or death.
The state has today recorded no new COVID-19 cases and no deaths for the seventh consecutive day.
There are now just 15 active cases of the virus statewide.
Two Victorians in hospital with COVID-19. Neither of them is in intensive care.
Another 18,671 tests were conducted yesterday.
Melbourne’s 14-day rolling average has fallen to 1.3, with two mystery cases detected from October 21 to November 3.
THIS WEEK:
October 31: 0 new cases, 0 deaths
November 1: 0 new cases, 0 deaths
November 2: 0 new cases, 0 deaths
November 3: 0 new cases, 0 deaths
November 4: 0 new cases, 0 deaths
November 5: 0 new cases, 0 deaths
TODAY: 0 new cases, 0 deaths
Another day of double zero. Yesterday there were zero new cases and zero lives lost. The 14 day average is 1.3 and there are 2 cases with an unknown source. More info here and also later today: https://t.co/pcll7ySEgz #COVID19VicData pic.twitter.com/YuOYkv9tlq
— VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) November 5, 2020