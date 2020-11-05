Victoria records a week without a new COVID-19 case or death

Victoria has reached a week without a new coronavirus case or death.

The state has today recorded no new COVID-19 cases and no deaths for the seventh consecutive day.

There are now just 15 active cases of the virus statewide.

Two Victorians in hospital with COVID-19. Neither of them is in intensive care.

Another 18,671 tests were conducted yesterday.

Melbourne’s 14-day rolling average has fallen to 1.3, with two mystery cases detected from October 21 to November 3.

THIS WEEK:

October 31: 0 new cases, 0 deaths

November 1: 0 new cases, 0 deaths

November 2: 0 new cases, 0 deaths

November 3: 0 new cases, 0 deaths

November 4: 0 new cases, 0 deaths

November 5: 0 new cases, 0 deaths

TODAY: 0 new cases, 0 deaths