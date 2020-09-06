Victoria records lowest new COVID-19 case figure since June

Victoria has recorded fewer new COVID-19 cases today than on any day since June 27.

Another 41 new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the past 24 hours.

It’s the fourth consecutive day of new cases in double digits.

Sadly, another nine people have died with coronavirus, bringing Victoria’s COVID-19 death toll to 675.

Eight of the nine new deaths are linked to aged care outbreaks.

There are 266 Victorians in hospital with COVID-19.

There are 25 are in intensive care, including 17 on ventilators.

Currently, there are 1781 active cases across the state.

Of those, 95 are in regional Victoria and 259 are health workers.

Another 12,938 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours.

There have been 4369 mystery cases with an unknown source.