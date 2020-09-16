Victoria records lowest new COVID-19 figure in more than 12 weeks

Victoria has recorded just 28 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

It’s the lowest daily new case figure recorded since June 24.

Sadly, another eight people have died with COVID-19.

Six of the eight deaths have been linked to aged care.

Rolling 14-day averages have also fallen in both Melbourne and regional Victoria.

In Melbourne, the rolling 14-day average sits at 44.4, while it is 2.9 for regional Victoria.

Announcing today’s figures breakdown, Premier Daniel Andrews said “that is a fantastic outcome”.

The number of Victorians in hospital with COVID-19 has fallen to 97.

Of those, 12 people are in intensive care, including six are on ventilators.

There were another 14,247 tests conducted yesterday.

An additional $26.7 million in funding has been provided to support early childhood services.

It means 15-hours of four-year-old kinder per child will be free for most families in Term 4.

More than 5000 vulnerable children will also get up to five extra hours per week of kinder to help them catch up on missed or disrupted learning before starting school.

VICTORIAN COVID-19 CASES THIS WEEK:

September 11: 43

September 12: 37

September 13: 41

September 14: 35

September 15: 41

September 16: 42

TODAY: 28