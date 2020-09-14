COVID-19 latest: Victoria records welcome coronavirus milestone
Victoria has recorded no new COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours.
The last time there were no coronavirus deaths was more than two months ago, on July 13.
Another 42 COVID-19 cases have been detected, a slight increase on yesterday’s figure.
The 14-day rolling average in Melbourne is currently 52.9, and there are 82 cases with an unknown source.
In regional Victoria, the rolling 14-day average is 3.6 and there is one case with an unknown source.
VICTORIAN COVID-19 CASES THIS WEEK:
September 9: 76
September 10: 51
September 11: 43
September 12: 37
September 13: 41
September 14: 35
