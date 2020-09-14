COVID-19 latest: Victoria records welcome coronavirus milestone

Victoria has recorded no new COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours.

The last time there were no coronavirus deaths was more than two months ago, on July 13.

Another 42 COVID-19 cases have been detected, a slight increase on yesterday’s figure.

The 14-day rolling average in Melbourne is currently 52.9, and there are 82 cases with an unknown source.

In regional Victoria, the rolling 14-day average is 3.6 and there is one case with an unknown source.

VICTORIAN COVID-19 CASES THIS WEEK:

September 9: 76

September 10: 51

September 11: 43

September 12: 37

September 13: 41

September 14: 35

TODAY: 41