3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • COVID-19 latest: Victoria records welcome..

COVID-19 latest: Victoria records welcome coronavirus milestone

2 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST

Victoria has recorded no new COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours.

The last time there were no coronavirus deaths was more than two months ago, on July 13.

Another 42 COVID-19 cases have been detected, a slight increase on yesterday’s figure.

The 14-day rolling average in Melbourne is currently 52.9, and there are 82 cases with an unknown source.

In regional Victoria, the rolling 14-day average is 3.6 and there is one case with an unknown source.

VICTORIAN COVID-19 CASES THIS WEEK:
September 9: 76
September 10: 51
September 11: 43
September 12: 37
September 13: 41
September 14: 35
TODAY: 41

CORONAVIRUS LATEST
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332