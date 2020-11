Victoria records sixth day straight without a new COVID-19 case

Victoria has recorded no new coronavirus cases and no new COVID-19 deaths for the sixth day in a row.

Melbourne’s 14-day rolling average has fallen to 1.4, down from 1.7 yesterday.

There were two mystery cases recorded from October 20 to November 2.

THIS WEEK:

October 30: 1 new case, 0 deaths

October 31: 0 new cases, 0 deaths

November 1: 0 new cases, 0 deaths

November 2: 0 new cases, 0 deaths

November 3: 0 new cases, 0 deaths

November 4: 0 new cases, 0 deaths

TODAY: 0 new cases, 0 deaths