3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Victoria records tenth day without..

Victoria records tenth day without a new COVID-19 case or death

4 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Article image for Victoria records tenth day without a new COVID-19 case or death

Victoria has recorded no new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths for a tenth consecutive day.

There are four active cases across the state.

Two cases with an unknown source were recorded from October 24 to November 6.

An additional 10,653 tests were conducted yesterday.

CORONAVIRUS LATEST
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332