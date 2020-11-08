Victoria records tenth day without a new COVID-19 case or death
Victoria has recorded no new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths for a tenth consecutive day.
There are four active cases across the state.
Two cases with an unknown source were recorded from October 24 to November 6.
An additional 10,653 tests were conducted yesterday.
