Victoria rolls out cameras aimed at nabbing drivers on their phones

Drivers have been warned that new cameras, capable of detecting people using their mobile phone behind the wheel, will be set up in parts of Victoria from Wednesday.

The Victorian roll-out comes after more than 100,000 drivers were nabbed at just two sites in NSW in six months.

Road Safety Camera Commissioner Stephen Leane told Neil Mitchell there will be a trial phase at first, to get the system right, before fines were issued.

Mr Leane said the cameras have the potential to save lives.

“We’re addicted to them (phones), and we need to find a way to stop it,” he said.

Click PLAY below to find out more!