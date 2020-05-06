Victoria set to be smashed by wild winds

The southern half of Victoria is set to be smashed by damaging winds in the next 24 hours.

An official warning has been issued by the weather bureau.

Locations which may be affected include Warrnambool, Maryborough, Ballarat, Geelong, Melbourne and Bacchus Marsh.

Winds up to 100km/h are forecast for some of those areas.

It’s expected to hit Melbourne in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The SES is urging Victorians to be prepared.

Alistair Drayton, deputy chief officer, offered some advice on 3AW Drive.

