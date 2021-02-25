3AW
Victoria set to get one of the world’s biggest lithium-ion batteries by the end of the year

6 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Victoria looks set to become home to one of the  world’s biggest lithium-ion batteries before the end of the year.

The Clean Energy Finance Corporation, which invests in emissions-reducing investments on behalf of the federal government, has granted $160 million to the huge energy storage project near Geelong.

The big battery set to be built by French energy giant Neoen, on the site will be three times the size of the Tesla big battery built in South Australia in 2017.

CEO of Infrastructure Victoria, Romilly Madew, says the project would “support stabilising the grid”.

“These types of projects go some way to looking at the affordability, sustainability and reliability of our energy grid,” she told Ross and Russel.

