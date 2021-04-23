3AW
Victoria to introduce minimum passing laws for motorists overtaking cyclists

3 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Victoria to introduce minimum passing laws for motorists overtaking cyclists

Victoria will be the last state to introduce minimum clearance laws for motorists passing cyclists on the road.

The rule will come into effect next week.

Motorists will be required to allow a minimum of one-metre distance when overtaking on roads up to 60 kilometres per hour and 1.5 metres on roads with speed limits above 60 kilometres per hour.

The law will attract on the spot infringements of $330 and maximum court penalties of up to $1,652.

Spokesperson for the Bicycle Network, Anthea Hargreaves, told Tom Elliott it is not a new law.

“The law has always said you have to provide sufficient distance when passing a person on a bike,” she said.

“This new rule provides a clearer direction on how much space.”

Ms Hargreaves said cyclists still need to be respectful.

“Riders should consider the traffic behind them,” she told Tom Elliott.

“We all have a role to play when it comes to road safety regardless of how we choose to move around.”

Press PLAY to hear more about the new rule 

 

 

 

