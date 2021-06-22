Victoria slams border shut to much of Sydney as NSW COVID outbreak grows

The Victorian government declared many parts of Sydney red zones late last night.

The border is now closed to travellers from the City of Sydney, Waverley, Woollahra, Bayside, Canada Bay, Inner West and Randwick.

Non-Victorian residents who have been in red zones cannot enter Victoria.

Victorian residents in Sydney can get permits to return home but must isolate for 14 days.

It comes after NSW recorded 10 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Wollongong has also been declared an orange zone, meaning travellers from there must get a COVID-19 test upon arrival in Victoria and isolate until they receive a negative result.

