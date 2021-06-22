3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Victoria slams border shut to much of Sydney as NSW COVID outbreak grows

21 mins ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Article image for Victoria slams border shut to much of Sydney as NSW COVID outbreak grows

The Victorian government declared many parts of Sydney red zones late last night.

The border is now closed to travellers from the City of Sydney, Waverley, Woollahra, Bayside, Canada Bay, Inner West and Randwick.

Non-Victorian residents who have been in red zones cannot enter Victoria.

Victorian residents in Sydney can get permits to return home but must isolate for 14 days.

It comes after NSW recorded 10 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Wollongong has also been declared an orange zone, meaning travellers from there must get a COVID-19 test upon arrival in Victoria and isolate until they receive a negative result.

Press PLAY below for more on the border closures

CORONAVIRUS LATEST
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332