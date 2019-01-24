Victoria swelters: The records that have fallen, and when to expect cool change
Temperature records have fallen in a hot night across the state.
- STATEWIDE TOTAL FIRE BAN TODAY
In Melbourne, northern suburbs didn’t drop below 30°.
Essendon Airport’s overnight minimum of 30.9° was 2° warmer than the previous record set in 2014.
The Melbourne temperature is back on the way up after an overnight ‘low’ of 26.1° at 4.30am.
Now: 33.2°.
Moorabbin Airport now the hottest place in the state with 34.1°.
— 3AW Melbourne (@3AW693) January 24, 2019
Walpeup in Victoria’s north didn’t dip below 34°, which is 4° warmer than the previous record overnight minimum.
Melbourne is expected to hit 40° for the second consecutive day about midday, with a maximum of 44° about 3pm.
Mildura is headed for 47°.
A cool change is expected to sweep across the city in the late afternoon.
Meanwhile, firefighters spent the night battling blazes in bushland across Victoria ahead of a day of severe to extreme fire conditions and a statewide total fire ban.
While no fires are threatening homes, several advice messages remain in place including for the 523-hectare blaze burning for much of the week at Timbarra.
Catching a tram today? @yarratrams has a helluva lot of changes to a number of their routes because of the “extreme weather”. More info here: https://t.co/WrS0PZQx89
— 3AW Breakfast (@RossAndJohn) January 24, 2019