Victoria swelters: The records that have fallen, and when to expect cool change

5 hours ago
Temperature records have fallen in a hot night across the state.

  • STATEWIDE TOTAL FIRE BAN TODAY

In Melbourne, northern suburbs didn’t drop below 30°.

Essendon Airport’s overnight minimum of 30.9° was 2° warmer than the previous record set in 2014.

Walpeup in Victoria’s north didn’t dip below 34°, which is 4° warmer than the previous record overnight minimum.

Melbourne is expected to hit 40° for the second consecutive day about midday, with a maximum of 44° about 3pm.

Mildura is headed for 47°.

A cool change is expected to sweep across the city in the late afternoon.

Meanwhile, firefighters spent the night battling blazes in bushland across Victoria ahead of a day of severe to extreme fire conditions and a statewide total fire ban.

While no fires are threatening homes, several advice messages remain in place including for the 523-hectare blaze burning for much of the week at Timbarra.

