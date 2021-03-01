3AW
Victoria to ban single-use plastic over next two years

8 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Victoria will ban single-use plastics within the next two years.

Think polystyrene containers, straws, cutlery, plates and plastic cotton bud sticks.

The phase out will not impact medical or scientific equipment.

Rebecca Gilling, Deputy CEO of Planet Ark, told Tom Elliott it would make a significant impact on the environment for minimal loss.

“What we will see is more reusable and recyclable alternatives appear on the market,” she said.

