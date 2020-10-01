3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Victoria to become world leaders..

Victoria to become world leaders with $1.5 billion budget boost

3 hours ago
Ross and Russel

Victoria’s medical, food and beverage businesses will become world leaders after a $1.5 billion budget plan to kickstart the nation’s manufacturing sector was unveiled.

It’s said it will create 300,000 jobs.

“It will be grants, it’s not a subsidy,” Karen Andrews, the minister for industry, science and technology told 3AW Breakfast.

“We’re not here gifting money.

“What we are looking for is business to business collaboration.

“Innovation is a key part of it.”

Click PLAY below to hear to more on 3AW Breakfast

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332