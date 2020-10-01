Victoria to become world leaders with $1.5 billion budget boost
Victoria’s medical, food and beverage businesses will become world leaders after a $1.5 billion budget plan to kickstart the nation’s manufacturing sector was unveiled.
It’s said it will create 300,000 jobs.
“It will be grants, it’s not a subsidy,” Karen Andrews, the minister for industry, science and technology told 3AW Breakfast.
“We’re not here gifting money.
“What we are looking for is business to business collaboration.
“Innovation is a key part of it.”
