Victoria closes border to South Australia

Victoria closed the South Australian border at midnight.

A 48-hour hard border closure is in place, then a permit system will be introduced.

The only people permitted to cross the border over the next 48 hours will be freight trucks and those seeking medical care.

The news comes after DHHS detected fragments of the coronavirus in wastewater at Portland and Benalla.

Bruce Meyer, Mayor of West Wimmera Shire Council, said the closure would likely cause plenty of problems for communities on both sides of the border.

“Harvest has started now, so that is a great concern,” he explained on 3AW Drive.

“A lot of people actually deliver into the South Australian system that live close to the border.”

