Victoria to ease some border restrictions with NSW

Daniel Andrews says the Victorian Government hopes there’ll be no “red zones” in NSW by the end of Friday, which will result in the easing of some border restrictions.

But the Premier says we won’t be following NSW’s lead on relaxing mask rules any time soon.

NSW has recorded 10 straight days of no community cases of COVID-19 and will relax a handful of rules on Friday.

Masks will now be optional at supermarkets.

Mr Andrews said they would remain mandatory in the same setting in Victoria, despite Victoria recording its 22nd straight day of no community cases.

“Masks are a very important insurance policy,” he said.

The Premier said it was a “small price” to pay.

