Victoria to introduce new, easier VCE maths subject 

A new, easier VCE mathematics subject is set to be introduced in Victorian schools in a bid to keep more students studying maths up until the end of their schooling.

The new subject, foundation maths, is currently only available for year 11 students, but will be expanded to year 12 in 2021.

Adam Spencer, broadcaster, comedian, author and maths geek, said it’s a very good thing for those who would otherwise end up dropping maths altogether.

“We’re going into an age where people will be thinking more and more mathematically. You will have more coding, app design, data in a lot more jobs than you’re had before, but more importantly it gives kids the way to think rigorously, to think logically, to take on new rules and adapt them,” he told 3AW’s Kate Stevenson and Tony Leonard, filling in for Ross and John.

“Everyone, regardless of what they end up doing in their occupation, ends up having a home loan, ends up needing to budget, ends up needing to apply basic mathematics to a whole manner of stuff.

“No one is suggesting it’s only the kids who want to be authors that need to be able to read… that’s clearly a foundation skill.

“It’s exactly the same on the numeracy side of the coin.”

