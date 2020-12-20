Victoria to shut the border to travellers from NSW ‘red zones’

Victoria will close the border to travellers from Greater Sydney and the NSW Central Coast from 11.59pm tonight.

Greater Sydney and the NSW Central Coast have been declared ‘red zones’ by the Victorian govenrment.

Anyone travelling to Victoria from those areas, who is not a resident, will have to go into 14-day hotel quarantine from Monday.

Returning Victorian residents coming from Greater Sydney or the Central Coast will have until 11.59pm Monday to return to their homes. They must quarantine in their homes for 14 days upon return.

Returning residents arriving from Tuesday will have to go into hotel quarantine for two weeks.

Announcing the border closure, Premier Daniel Andrews urged Sydneysiders NOT to travel to Victoria, and asked Victorians not to go to Sydney.

“If you’re from Greater Sydney, do not come to Melbourne. Do not go anywhere in Victoria,” he said.

“As far as Victorians are concerned, do not travel to Sydney … when you come home you will end up in mandatory quarantine.”

It comes as NSW recorded another 30 cases of COVID-19 have been detected in NSW in the past 24 hours, bringing the Sydney cluster to 70 cases.

Victoria has not had a locally acquired case of coronavirus for 51 days.