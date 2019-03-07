Victoria Walks welcomes changes to parking in the CBD

Victoria Walks has welcomed a plan from the City of Melbourne that will force motorcycles off footpaths in the CBD.

But Tom Elliott thinks it’s a solution to a problem that doesn’t exist.

In a plan to combat footpath crowding, motorcycles would have to park on the street.

Lord Mayor Sally Capp told 3AW Mornings new parking spaces for motorcycles would be created at the expense of existing car spaces.

“Getting motorbikes off footpaths is a fantastic idea and long overdue,” Ben Rossiter from Victoria Walks told 3AW Drive.

