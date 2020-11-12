Victoria won’t fast-track easing of restrictions, despite key milestone

The Premier says Victoria will not speed up the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, despite recording 14 straight days with no new cases of the coronavirus.

It marks a full infection cycle clear of any diagnosed virus.

That was the threshold set down in the roadmap to move to the next stage of easing, but Daniel Andrews said he’s not going to bring forward the announcement scheduled for Sunday week.

Pressure is mounting on the government to ease the mandatory mask rule, as well as expanding customer limits at pubs, restaurants and cafes.

