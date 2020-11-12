3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Victoria won’t fast-track easing..

Victoria won’t fast-track easing of restrictions, despite key milestone

2 hours ago
3aw news
Article image for Victoria won’t fast-track easing of restrictions, despite key milestone

The Premier says Victoria will not speed up the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, despite recording 14 straight days with no new cases of the coronavirus.

It marks a full infection cycle clear of any diagnosed virus.

That was the threshold set down in the roadmap to move to the next stage of easing, but Daniel Andrews said he’s not going to bring forward the announcement scheduled for Sunday week.

Pressure is mounting on the government to ease the mandatory mask rule, as well as expanding customer limits at pubs, restaurants and cafes.

(Photo by Daniel Pockett / Getty Images)

3aw news
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332