Victorian arts sector calls for ‘rehearsal bubbles’ to be permitted

The Victorian arts industry is calling for “rehearsal bubbles” to be permitted, with critics saying sport is being given opportunities to continue during lockdown that the arts are not.

Elizabeth Hill-Cooper, CEO of Victorian Opera, said performers would do “pretty much anything” that would be required of them.

“Our performers are very dedicated to what they do,” she said on 3AW Drive.

