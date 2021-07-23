3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Victorian arts sector calls for ‘..

Victorian arts sector calls for ‘rehearsal bubbles’ to be permitted

8 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Victorian arts sector calls for ‘rehearsal bubbles’ to be permitted

The Victorian arts industry is calling for “rehearsal bubbles” to be permitted, with critics saying sport is being given opportunities to continue during lockdown that the arts are not.

Elizabeth Hill-Cooper, CEO of Victorian Opera, said performers would do “pretty much anything” that would be required of them.

“Our performers are very dedicated to what they do,” she said on 3AW Drive.

Press PLAY below to hear more about it

Picture by Getty iStock

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332