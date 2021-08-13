Victorian boarders studying at rural NSW school stranded during mid-term break

Ten Victorian students studying at an agricultural boarding school in remote NSW have been denied entry to their home state for their mid-term break.

The students at Yanco Agricultural High School have been billeted out to the farms of family friends in regional NSW for their four-day term break.

Birregurra resident, Amanda, who has a 17-year-old daughter at the school, says ” that’s the solution for now” but there are fears about what will happen if NSW shuts down face-to-face learning, or if no exemption is made to let the Victorian students return home at the end of term on September 14.

“Our fear really is that, should NSW shut down, we don’t really have a solution other than hotel quarantine for our children, and they’re asking parents or guardians to then go into Melbourne, a hotspot currently, and isolate with them,” Amanda told Neil Mitchell.

“That is taking rural kids and rural families into the hotspot, into hotel quarantine.”

