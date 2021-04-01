Victorian businesses to be targeted in COVID rule crackdown

Businesses across the state will be targeted in an Easter blitz to crack down on COVID-19 rule breaches.

Eateries, retail stores, bars and markets will be among locations scrutinised as part of about 3900 checks over the long weekend.

The blitz will check businesses have COVIDSafe plans, working QR code systems, and are adhering to capacity limits.

Individuals caught flouting the rules face $1652 fines, while businesses can be fined up to $9913.

But CEO of the Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Paul Guerra, says it would be “really disappointing” if fines were handed out.

“We’re hoping this weekend’s blitz is about education, not about fining people,” he told Neil Mitchell.

Press PLAY below for more.