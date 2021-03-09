Victorian businesses to ‘re-do’ Valentines Day this Sunday

Many Victorian businesses are “re-doing” Valentines Day this Sunday, March 14, after they were forced to abandon plans last month due to the five-day COVID-19 lockdown.

Sophie Webber, Marketing Director at the Peninsula Hot Springs, told 3AW Drive they were encouraging couples to indulge themselves in the hope of helping struggling businesses.

“The lockdown came at quite an unfortunate time,” she said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Picture by Getty iStock