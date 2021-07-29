3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Victorian businesses urged to use..

Victorian businesses urged to use COVID-19 financial support to ‘upgrade’

5 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Victorian businesses urged to use COVID-19 financial support to ‘upgrade’

Victorian businesses are being urged to use any financial support they get from government to “upgrade” their business and make it more viable in a COVID-19 world.

But Tom Elliott fears that’ll be little help for mum and dad retailers or family businesses who can’t “pivot” their business online.

“They’ve always run a shop or business a certain way,” the 3AW Drive host said on Thursday.

Retail guru Terrence Teh, from Pitcher Partners, told Tom Elliott a post-pandemic world would leave a lasting impact.

“There are many ways to use the help to upgrade and make the business far more resilient,” he said.

Press PLAY below to hear their discussion

Picture by Getty iStock

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332