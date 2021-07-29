Victorian businesses urged to use COVID-19 financial support to ‘upgrade’

Victorian businesses are being urged to use any financial support they get from government to “upgrade” their business and make it more viable in a COVID-19 world.

But Tom Elliott fears that’ll be little help for mum and dad retailers or family businesses who can’t “pivot” their business online.

“They’ve always run a shop or business a certain way,” the 3AW Drive host said on Thursday.

Retail guru Terrence Teh, from Pitcher Partners, told Tom Elliott a post-pandemic world would leave a lasting impact.

“There are many ways to use the help to upgrade and make the business far more resilient,” he said.

Picture by Getty iStock