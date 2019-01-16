Victorian coastal haven named Australian Town Of The Year

The humble south-west Victorian town of Port Fairy has been thrust onto the national stage after being crowned Australian Town of the Year for 2019.

Travel website Wotif.com has based the top-10 list on pricing, demand and traveller reviews.

Mayor of the Moyne Shire Council, Mick Wolfe, told 3AW Breakfast they’re reaping the benefits all year round.

“There’s something going on all year down here with festivals and events,” he said.

“They just keep rolling in!”

