Victorian cop’s intervention in shocking alleged ‘sex slave’ case

Details have been revealed about the crucial role a Victorian police officer played in helping to save three women allegedly being held captive as sex slaves in suburban Brisbane.

The breakthrough came in December 2017 when one of the victims, a 35-year-old woman, managed to mouth the words ‘Please help me’ to a Victorian police officer while she was at a Melbourne restaurant with her alleged abuser.

The officer helped the woman flee back home to Brisbane.

It then emerged the same man — a 30-year-old car salesman living in a granny flat behind his mother’s home — had also allegedly been been holding captive two other women, aged 22 and 25, at various times.

It is claimed the women were drugged and violently sexually abused.

The Courier Mail reports the details of the case can now be revealed after the man had his bail revoked.

He’s been committed to stand trial on 52 charges.