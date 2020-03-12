Coronavirus in Victoria: When and where you may have been exposed
The number of confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Victoria has climbed to 27 and health authorities have released a full list of locations where infected people travelled prior to diagnosis.
A man who tested positive for the virus yesterday attended the T20 Cricket World Cup Final on Sunday.
Another person with a confirmed case of the virus attended the Rebels vs Lions rugby game at AAMI Park.
Several affected people were on board flights into Melbourne.
Anyone who was at any of the sites listed below who develops symptoms of coronavirus is advised to seek medical advice.
Full list of times when Victorians may have come in contact with coronavirus:
|Date
|Time
|Location
|If exposed, onset of symptoms may occur up to:
|Sunday 8/3/20
|5:15pm – 11:30pm
|T20 Cricket World Cup Final, Melbourne Cricket Ground, MCC Members Level 2
|22/3/20
|Sunday 8/3/20
|10:00am – 4:00pm
|Myrtle Oval, Macleay Park, North Balwyn
|22/3/20
|Sunday 8/3/20
|8:30am – 5:00pm
|Ramsden Street Oval, Clifton Hill
|22/3/20
|Sunday 8/3/20
|Arrived 7:00am
|Virgin flight VA24 from LA to Melbourne
|22/3/20
|Saturday 7/3/20
|Evening
|AAMI Park (Rebels vs Lions rugby game)
|21/3/20
|Saturday 7/3/20
|6:00pm – 10:00pm
|Albert Park Hotel
|21/3/20
|Saturday 7/3/20
|2:00pm – 3:00pm
|South Melbourne Market
|21/3/20
|Saturday 7/3/20
|1:00pm – 6:00pm
|Coles Waurn Ponds
|21/3/20
|Saturday 7/3/20
|Unsure
|Ashburton Park
|21/3/20
|Saturday 7/3/20
|Arrived 7:00am
|Virgin flight VA24 from LA to Melbourne
|21/3/20
|Friday 6/3/20
|Arrived 9am
|Malaysia Airways flight MH0149 from Kuala Lumpur to Melbourne
|20/3/20
|Friday 6/3/20
|6pm – 7pm
|Pho Hung Vuong 2 Vietnamese Restaurant in Richmond
|20/3/20
|Friday 6/3/20
|Arrived – 9:40am
|Qantas flight QF94 from LA to Melbourne
|20/3/20
|Friday 6/3/20
|8:45am – 5:00pm
|Coles Waurn Ponds
|20/3/20
|Friday 6/3/20
|8:30am – 10:00am
|South Melbourne Market
|20/3/20
|Friday 6/3/20
|Arrived 00:15am
|Emirates flight EK404 from Singapore to Melbourne
|20/3/20
|Thursday 5/3/20
|7:30pm – 10:30pm
|Cinema Nova, Carlton
(Movie: The Amber Light)
|19/3/20
|Thursday 5/3/20
|Departing around 5:40pm
|VLine train from Southern Cross to Geelong
|19/3/20
|Tuesday 3/3/20
|12:30 – 3:30pm
|Wine by Sam – Seymour
|17/3/20
|Tuesday 3/3/20 – Thursday 5/3/20
|
3/03/2020: 9:00am – 12:00pm
4/03/2020: 11:00am – 1:00pm
5/03/2020: 1:00pm – 4:30pm
|La Trobe University, Bundoora Campus
|17/3/20 – 19/3/2020
|Monday 2/3/20
|Arrived 4:20pm
|Virgin Australia flight VA682 from Perth to Melbourne
|16/3/20
|Monday 2/3/20
|Departing around 5:40pm
|VLine train from Geelong to Southern Cross
|16/3/20
|Monday 2/3/20
|Departing between 7:00 – 7:15pm
|Metro train from Southern Cross to Camberwell
|16/3/20
|Monday 2/3/20 – Friday 6/3/20
|Patients and staff that attended the clinic any time between Monday 02/03/2020 – Friday 06/03/2020
|Toorak Clinic
575 Malvern Rd, Toorak
|14 days from visiting the clinic (16 – 20 March 2020)
|Saturday 29/2/20
|Arrived 9:30am
|United Airlines flight UA0060 from San Francisco to Melbourne
|14/3/20
|Saturday 29/2/20
|Arrived 10:50am
|Singapore Airlines flight SQ237 from Singapore to Melbourne
|14/3/20
|Friday 28/2/20
|10:50am (Singapore time)
|Malindo Air flight OD177 from Denpasar to Melbourne
|13/3/20
Image: Luis Ascui / Stringer