Coronavirus in Victoria: When and where you may have been exposed

The number of confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Victoria has climbed to 27 and health authorities have released a full list of locations where infected people travelled prior to diagnosis.

A man who tested positive for the virus yesterday attended the T20 Cricket World Cup Final on Sunday.

Another person with a confirmed case of the virus attended the Rebels vs Lions rugby game at AAMI Park.

Several affected people were on board flights into Melbourne.

Anyone who was at any of the sites listed below who develops symptoms of coronavirus is advised to seek medical advice.

Full list of times when Victorians may have come in contact with coronavirus:

Date Time Location If exposed, onset of symptoms may occur up to: Sunday 8/3/20 5:15pm – 11:30pm T20 Cricket World Cup Final, Melbourne Cricket Ground, MCC Members Level 2 22/3/20 Sunday 8/3/20 10:00am – 4:00pm Myrtle Oval, Macleay Park, North Balwyn 22/3/20 Sunday 8/3/20 8:30am – 5:00pm Ramsden Street Oval, Clifton Hill 22/3/20 Sunday 8/3/20 Arrived 7:00am Virgin flight VA24 from LA to Melbourne 22/3/20 Saturday 7/3/20 Evening AAMI Park (Rebels vs Lions rugby game) 21/3/20 Saturday 7/3/20 6:00pm – 10:00pm Albert Park Hotel 21/3/20 Saturday 7/3/20 2:00pm – 3:00pm South Melbourne Market 21/3/20 Saturday 7/3/20 1:00pm – 6:00pm Coles Waurn Ponds 21/3/20 Saturday 7/3/20 Unsure Ashburton Park 21/3/20 Saturday 7/3/20 Arrived 7:00am Virgin flight VA24 from LA to Melbourne 21/3/20 Friday 6/3/20 Arrived 9am Malaysia Airways flight MH0149 from Kuala Lumpur to Melbourne 20/3/20 Friday 6/3/20 6pm – 7pm Pho Hung Vuong 2 Vietnamese Restaurant in Richmond 20/3/20 Friday 6/3/20 Arrived – 9:40am Qantas flight QF94 from LA to Melbourne 20/3/20 Friday 6/3/20 8:45am – 5:00pm Coles Waurn Ponds 20/3/20 Friday 6/3/20 8:30am – 10:00am South Melbourne Market 20/3/20 Friday 6/3/20 Arrived 00:15am Emirates flight EK404 from Singapore to Melbourne 20/3/20 Thursday 5/3/20 7:30pm – 10:30pm Cinema Nova, Carlton (Movie: The Amber Light) 19/3/20 Thursday 5/3/20 Departing around 5:40pm VLine train from Southern Cross to Geelong 19/3/20 Tuesday 3/3/20 12:30 – 3:30pm Wine by Sam – Seymour 17/3/20 Tuesday 3/3/20 – Thursday 5/3/20 3/03/2020: 9:00am – 12:00pm 4/03/2020: 11:00am – 1:00pm 5/03/2020: 1:00pm – 4:30pm La Trobe University, Bundoora Campus 17/3/20 – 19/3/2020 Monday 2/3/20 Arrived 4:20pm Virgin Australia flight VA682 from Perth to Melbourne 16/3/20 Monday 2/3/20 Departing around 5:40pm VLine train from Geelong to Southern Cross 16/3/20 Monday 2/3/20 Departing between 7:00 – 7:15pm Metro train from Southern Cross to Camberwell 16/3/20 Monday 2/3/20 – Friday 6/3/20 Patients and staff that attended the clinic any time between Monday 02/03/2020 – Friday 06/03/2020 Toorak Clinic

575 Malvern Rd, Toorak 14 days from visiting the clinic (16 – 20 March 2020) Saturday 29/2/20 Arrived 9:30am United Airlines flight UA0060 from San Francisco to Melbourne 14/3/20 Saturday 29/2/20 Arrived 10:50am Singapore Airlines flight SQ237 from Singapore to Melbourne 14/3/20 Friday 28/2/20 10:50am (Singapore time) Malindo Air flight OD177 from Denpasar to Melbourne 13/3/20

Image: Luis Ascui / Stringer