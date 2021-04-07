3AW
Victorian Coroner calls for ‘urgent’ introduction of pill-testing system

5 hours ago
Article image for Victorian Coroner calls for ‘urgent’ introduction of pill-testing system

The Victorian Coroner has called for the “urgent” introduction of a drug testing system following an inquest into the deaths of five men.

The men died in five separate incidents between 2016 and 2017 after they took what they thought was MDMA but was instead a combination of highly potent chemicals.

Critics remain adamant a pill-testing service will only “legitimise” drug use.

But Cameron Francis, National Manager at The Loop Australia, said that wasn’t the case.

“Nobody who comes to a drug checking service is ever told their drug is safe,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Picture by Getty iStock

