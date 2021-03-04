Victorian Council of Social Service backs public housing proposal

The Victorian Council of Social Service has backed a proposal that would force housing developers to include public housing in major developments in a bid to combat Victoria’s homelessness crisis.

Hypothetically, it would mean 20 per cent of flats built on a new block would have to be public or affordable housing.

Emma King, Chief Executive Officer of the Victorian Council of Social Service, said it wasn’t a radical idea.

“It isn’t revolutionary,” she said.

“It’s already happening here in other states.”

