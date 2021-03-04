Victorian Council of Social Service backs public housing proposal
The Victorian Council of Social Service has backed a proposal that would force housing developers to include public housing in major developments in a bid to combat Victoria’s homelessness crisis.
Hypothetically, it would mean 20 per cent of flats built on a new block would have to be public or affordable housing.
Emma King, Chief Executive Officer of the Victorian Council of Social Service, said it wasn’t a radical idea.
“It isn’t revolutionary,” she said.
“It’s already happening here in other states.”
