Victorian council orders demolition of children’s cubby house 

The Macedon Ranges Shire Council has ordered the demolition of a children’s cubby house in Gisbourne.

Six 14-year-olds worked through their school holidays to build a bamboo shack, and the group have been visiting it every weekend.

The kids returned to the cubby last week to find a demolition notice on the structure, declaring it dangerous and informing them it will be removed by the council on Friday.

Mark, a builder and father of one of the children who constructed the shack, says the structure is safe.

“I’ve had a look at it. I’m a qualified builder and I can’t see anything structurally wrong with it,” he told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

“I’m encouraging the council to get over there, take one of their building experts with them, and have a look.”

Mark said he’s disappointed with the council’s approach.

“I thought we were supposed to be encouraging kids to get outdoors,” he said.

“Here we have the ‘hit the walnut with a sledgehammer’ approach and we’ll just knock it down.”

