Victorian country towns could be called on to host AFL matches

Country towns across the state could be called upon to host AFL matches if more interstate games need to be relocated.

The Herald Sun reports games in regional centres are being discussed as a possibility.

President of the AFL Fans Association, Cheryl Critchley, says there’s no reason why it can’t happen.

“They’ve had the pre-season games before and done a great job,” she told Stephen Quartermain and Emily Power, filling in for Ross and Russel.

“If they’re extra games that would’ve been held interstate, I can’t see too many people being opposed to it.”

Ms Critchley says “all the towns have their own benefits”, but she has a favourite regional ground she’d like to see host AFL matches.

“I’d probably have to vote for Wangaratta,” she said.

“I’ve travelled to Shepparton and Wangaratta for the pre-season games and they were fantastic. It’s almost sort of like stepping back in time to the old suburban grounds.”

