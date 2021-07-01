3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Victorian country towns could be called on to host AFL matches

4 hours ago
3AW Breakfast
Article image for Victorian country towns could be called on to host AFL matches

Country towns across the state could be called upon to host AFL matches if more interstate games need to be relocated.

The Herald Sun reports games in regional centres are being discussed as a possibility.

President of the AFL Fans Association, Cheryl Critchley, says there’s no reason why it can’t happen.

“They’ve had the pre-season games before and done a great job,” she told Stephen Quartermain and Emily Power, filling in for Ross and Russel.

“If they’re extra games that would’ve been held interstate, I can’t see too many people being opposed to it.”

Ms Critchley says “all the towns have their own benefits”, but she has a favourite regional ground she’d like to see host AFL matches.

“I’d probably have to vote for Wangaratta,” she said.

“I’ve travelled to Shepparton and Wangaratta for the pre-season games and they were fantastic. It’s almost sort of like stepping back in time to the old suburban grounds.”

Press PLAY below to hear more about the idea

3AW Breakfast
FootballSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332