3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Victorian cricket great says there’s ‘no doubt’ Perth is trying to pinch Boxing Day Test

5 hours ago
3aw drive
Cricket Featured

Victorian cricket great Dean Jones says there’s “no doubt” Western Australia is trying to pinch the Boxing Day Test.

And he says it’s a very serious chance of happening if the MCG pitch doesn’t deliver at the end of the month.

It comes after a state game was abandoned over the weekend due to a “dangerous” pitch.

Jones pointed out on 3AW Drive that the MCG had already received two official warnings and would be banned from hosting a Test for three years if it received another.

And Perth is ready to swoop.

“There’s no doubt that’s happening,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive 

PIC: Mike Owen / Getty Images

3aw drive
CricketNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.