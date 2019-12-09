Victorian cricket great says there’s ‘no doubt’ Perth is trying to pinch Boxing Day Test

Victorian cricket great Dean Jones says there’s “no doubt” Western Australia is trying to pinch the Boxing Day Test.

And he says it’s a very serious chance of happening if the MCG pitch doesn’t deliver at the end of the month.

It comes after a state game was abandoned over the weekend due to a “dangerous” pitch.

Jones pointed out on 3AW Drive that the MCG had already received two official warnings and would be banned from hosting a Test for three years if it received another.

And Perth is ready to swoop.

“There’s no doubt that’s happening,” he said.

PIC: Mike Owen / Getty Images