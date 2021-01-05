Victorian drivers need to ‘change their attitude’ when it comes to bikes and scooters

Victorian drivers need to change their attitude towards cyclists and scooter riders, says a spokesperson for the Two Wheel Action Group.

It comes amid a push for more people to ditch their cars in favour of bikes and scooters to reduce inner-city congestion.

Stuart Strickland, spokesperson for the Two Wheel Action Group, told 3AW Breakfast that some of the treatment towards those on two wheels was “ridiculous”.

“There needs to be a change in driver attitude,” he said.

