Victorian drivers need to ‘change their attitude’ when it comes to bikes and scooters
Victorian drivers need to change their attitude towards cyclists and scooter riders, says a spokesperson for the Two Wheel Action Group.
It comes amid a push for more people to ditch their cars in favour of bikes and scooters to reduce inner-city congestion.
Stuart Strickland, spokesperson for the Two Wheel Action Group, told 3AW Breakfast that some of the treatment towards those on two wheels was “ridiculous”.
“There needs to be a change in driver attitude,” he said.
