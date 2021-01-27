Victorian drone registration deadline arrives

All commercial and non-recreational drones must be registered with the Civil Aviation Safety Authority by Thursday.

Those who haven’t registered, which is believed to be a number in the thousands, risk fines of up to $11,000.

Currently, registration is free.

“Anything that’s not recreational, you need to register,” Peter Gibson, Spokesperson for Civil Aviation Safety Authority, told Tom Elliott on Wednesday.

“If you’re flying just for yourself, for fun, don’t worry about registration at this stage.

“But everything else – whether you’re a real estate agent, or another business doing it for money, or even a community organisation like a surf life saving club, or sporting club, or anything like that.

“Right now, it is free. Later this year, there will be fees.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW