Victorian duck hunting season gets go ahead, with significant changes

Victoria’s duck shooting season has been given the tick of approval from parliament, but division remains.

The season has been cut from 12 weeks to just three, with strict new bag limits of just two ducks per day.

Jeff Bourman from the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party told Neil Mitchell the duck hunting season was a “cultural experience” for those who took part.

“It’s not just about shooting birds,” he said.

Andy Meddick from the Animal Justice Party said that was “rubbish” and called for a permanent ban on recreational duck hunting.

“That would reflect what consistent polling has shown over the years that not just city people, but the majority of regional Victorians, as well, want to see this shut down wholly and solely on animal cruelty grounds,” he said.

