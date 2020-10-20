3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Victorian Electoral Commissioner says there’..

Victorian Electoral Commissioner says there’s no problem with ballot paper delivery

6 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

Victorians must have their local council election votes in the post by Friday, but many have yet to receive their ballot paper.

Neil Mitchell has been contacted by listeners from all over the state who haven’t received their paper by post yet.

But Victorian Electoral Commissioner Warwick Gately says more than half of ballots have already been returned, and he doesn’t believe there is a delivery problem.

“I’m hearing that people have relocated or they’re not at their residential address,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“I think we’ve reissued something like 50,000 ballot papers at this point.”

Mr Gately says he has the power to extend the election voting period to October 30 if there are problems with ballot delivery, but he doesn’t think that will be necessary.

“At this point in time, what I’m seen with the return of the postal votes, I do not need to do that trigger,” he said.

Press PLAY below for more.

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332