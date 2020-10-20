Victorian Electoral Commissioner says there’s no problem with ballot paper delivery

Victorians must have their local council election votes in the post by Friday, but many have yet to receive their ballot paper.

Neil Mitchell has been contacted by listeners from all over the state who haven’t received their paper by post yet.

But Victorian Electoral Commissioner Warwick Gately says more than half of ballots have already been returned, and he doesn’t believe there is a delivery problem.

“I’m hearing that people have relocated or they’re not at their residential address,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“I think we’ve reissued something like 50,000 ballot papers at this point.”

Mr Gately says he has the power to extend the election voting period to October 30 if there are problems with ballot delivery, but he doesn’t think that will be necessary.

“At this point in time, what I’m seen with the return of the postal votes, I do not need to do that trigger,” he said.

